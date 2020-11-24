Dale E. Pound

Jan. 19, 1958 - Nov. 19, 2020

CAYUGA - Dale E. Pound, 62, of Cayuga, passed away November 19, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Pound was born in Hinsdale, IL on January 19, 1958 to Joyce Chisholm Pound and the late Robert E. Pound.

Dale was previously employed as a high end musical equipment salesman in Indiana. He was a very talented musician and especially enjoyed playing the Baritone horn and trombone as well as singing. He had an extraordinary collection of tapes and CD's and was also an avid Notre Dame Football fan, since the time he lived in South Bend, IN.

Dale is survived by his son, Corey (Paulina) Pound; his mother, Joyce Pound; his sister, Kathryn (Doyle) McFarland; his grandson, Wyatt and another grandchild, expected to arrive this winter; along with several cousins.

A memorial service for Dale will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, November, 27, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 40 Spring Street Rd., Union Springs, NY 13160. Donations in Dales' memory may be made to the Union Springs Volunteer Fire Dept. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.