Dorothy M. Esken

June 30, 1920 - Nov. 22, 2020

AUBURN - Dorothy M. Esken, 100, of Auburn passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Mrs. Esken was born in Buffalo, NY on June 30, 1920 to the late, David and Viola Hausrath Cooper. Mrs. Esken was employed at Auburn Memorial Hospital and the office of Dr. O'Brien, where she retired from in 1983. She was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star in Belleville, MI and a member of Owasco Reformed Church.

Dorothy loved reading, crafts, going to the casino and playing cards. She especially cherished the time she spent with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and James Moore; her ten grandchildren: Thomas, Timothy (Ann), James (Tracy) Moore, David, Laurie, Jennifer, Melissa, Russell, Bryan and Erin Esken; twelve great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Cooper; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband Gerald Esken; her son David L. Esken; sister, Betty Mida and her brother David Cooper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church or to the Owasco Volunteer Fire Department.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines observed.

Dorothy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the 5th floor staff at the Commons, for the compassionate care they provided.