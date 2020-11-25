Edward E. Galka

Aug. 3, 1925 - Nov. 20, 2020

AUBURN - Edward E. Galka, 95, the husband of the late Betty J. Galka of Hamilton Avenue, Auburn died Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Syracuse August 3, 1925 to the late Eugene and Josephine Gryga Galka.

Ed retired as a machine repairman for New Process Gear. Ed had an engineering mind and saved everything to be "re-purposed", whether it was to fix something or just tinker, he had it ready and handy when needed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his Friday evening Manhattan, cheering on the New York Yankees and Syracuse Athletics, making wine and could always be found sitting on his front porch keeping an eye on the neighborhood. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Ed was a gentleman and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Above all, Ed loved his late wife of 62 years, Betty, and he cherished spending time with his family and extended family. He and his warm smile and pleasant personality will be missed by so many!

Ed is survived by his children: Ed Galka (Marybeth), Kevin Galka (Mary Anne) and Jeff Galka (Pattie); grandchildren: Tyler (Brigid), Michael (Kirsten), Kevin (Emily), Melissa (Keith), Nicholas (Tanya), Jason (Sarah) and Dan (Sarah); great grandchildren: Logan, Harrison, Nathan, Jackson, Riley, Bradley, Alex, Josephine, Eleanor, Adalind, Greer, Everett, Ethan; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, and wife Betty, Ed was predeceased by his four siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Social distancing and face masks will be enforced. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Ed to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn.

