Sarah Elizabeth Penafeather

BALDWINSVILLE - Sarah E. Penafeather, 74, passed away peacefully at home. She was born in Auburn to Marion and Rena Clark. Sarah graduated from Union Springs and went on to nursing school to become a LPN. After she married her husband, Tom, she left nursing to raise her three children. Sarah returned to nursing after the kids were grown and retired from Child Health Care Associates. She enjoyed bowling, following the Yankees and for many years was a SU Basketball season ticket holder. Sarah treasured her time with her grandchildren.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Penafeather; children: David (Noel) Penafeather, Lori (Eric) Penafeather-Stevenson, and Debra Penafeather; grandchildren: Lenah and Jacob Penafeather, Brayden Penafeather-Stevenson, and Emma and Abby Ivey; brothers: Edward, Michael, and John Clark; sister, Betsy

Calling hours are Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. A Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Syracuse St., Baldwinsville. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Baldwinsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philidelphia, PA 19123

Published by The Citizen on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Falardeau Funeral Home Inc
93 Downer St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Syracuse St, Baldwinsville, New York
