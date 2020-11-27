Menu
Joanne C. Terhune
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020

Joanne C. Terhune

CATO - Joanne C. Terhune, 84, formerly of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Auburn, daughter of the late Denzer Campbell, and Fern Pangburn Campbell.

She was a woman who truly loved sharing her faith. She graduated from Cato Meridian in 1954. She then went to work for Raymond Sant for 40 plus years. She had a strong interest, caring spirit ,and love for the people in Cato. When she retired she continued her passion for people and enjoyed making and serving meals to people in her community.

She is predeceased by a sister, Vivian Summerville.

Survived by her daughters: Tami (Ted) Pendleton of Wolcott, Lori (Larry) Keysor of Cato, and Christie Pope of Cato; brothers: Roy (Sofie) Campbell of Baldwinsville, Ray (Janie) Campbell of Weedsport, and Lee (Angie) Campbell of Red Creek; sisters: Betty Andrews of Syracuse, and Valerie (Samuel) Morales of Aurora, IN; brother-in-law, Fred Summerville; grandchildren: Jordann Pendleton, Connor Pendleton, Derek Keysor, Shayna Burghdorf (Steve) Terpening; four great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday November 28, 2020 12:00-2:00 PM at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a memorial service and burial will be private. Face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers please make donations to CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St., Cato, and Cato Food Pantry, 2570 E. Main St., Cato. www.catoredcreek.com


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Service - Cato
11362 South St., Cato, NY 13033
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jana House
November 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Joanne your journey is complete .I will miss you .
Clayton Andrews
Family
November 25, 2020
This breaks my heart. My prayers are with all the family. Jo had such a good heart and truly loved people. She’ll be missed.
Lynn Govener
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sad to hear of Joanne's passing. I remember her at Mr. Sant's office. Always helpful and pleasant. My mom babysat for Tami when she was little. I remember her sitting in the chair in our livingroom covered in baby powder because mom left it laying where she could grab it and she did! My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Pam Treat-Ulricj
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Lori, sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Love and prayers to you and your family
Darlene Simons Hoyt
Classmate
November 24, 2020