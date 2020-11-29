Menu
Richard E. Bisgrove

May 30, 1936 - Nov. 20, 2020

CICERO - Richard E. Bisgrove, 84, of Cicero, passed away peacefully Friday at Crouse Hospital after a long illness.

He grew up in Owasco and was a Marine Corp. veteran, DeVry graduate and a retiree of Eastman Kodak.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Marilyn (Depew) Bisgrove; his two sons: Jeffrey (Cindy) and Stephen (Theresa); his four grandchildren: Rachel, Benjamin, Daniel, and Leah. Richard is also survived by his sisters: Shirley Dean, and Evelyn Blewett; brothers: Raymond (Carol), Bruce and Wayne (Donna); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was a loving husband and a wonderful father to his family. A special grandfather who loved his grandchildren deeply. He will be greatly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, www.stjude.org in Richard's memory. www.newcomersyracuse.com



Published by The Citizen on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Dear Marilyn, Jeffrey and Stephen, I am so sorry to read of Dicks death. I remember the good times we had together. He was a great friend of my husband, Bob and I know he will be missed. Try to remember the good times and know he is at peace.
Nancy Shellard
Friend
November 22, 2020