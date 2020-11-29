John Kevin O'Connell

Mar. 25, 1950 - Nov. 25, 2020

ITHACA - John Kevin O'Connell, 70, died peacefully November 25, 2020 at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Residential Home in Ithaca. John was born March 25, 1950, the sixth child of Clara Savage and Francis Thomas O'Connell.

John grew up on the family dairy farm in Locke and attended Moravia Central School where he was on the wrestling and track teams, winning the Cayuga County championship in the two-mile race. He earned his Associate Degree from Tompkins County Community College and worked for several years in partnership with his father on the farm.

John moved to Texas in 1981 to work on construction. There he met and married Gloria Buenteo. After his divorce, he returned to Moravia and then worked as a custodian in Syracuse where he met the love of his life, Sue Bravos, with whom he shared life until her death in 2013.

John faced many challenges with grace and managed to live a full and happy life. He loved his extended family and friends. He had a phenomenal memory and could relate the personal histories of everyone he knew. He built a community around himself wherever he lived and was named the Tompkins County 2019 Volunteer of the Year, a recognition he was deservedly proud of. He particularly appreciated the care he received from his caseworker April Michael and from the staff at Cayuga Ridge.

John was preceded in death by his parents and by his younger brother Paul Andrew O'Connell.

He is survived by his siblings: Daniel Francis (Barbara) O'Connell, Peter Savage (Trudy) O'Connell, Mary Kathleen (Jim) O'Connell Worley, Michael Blandford (Priscilla) O'Connell, Margaret (Gene) O'Connell Bisgrove, and Christopher Mark (Donna) O'Connell; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are with the Wade Funeral Home, Moravia.