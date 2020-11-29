Menu
Ralph V. Rogers Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Ralph V. Rogers, Jr.

May 8, 1947 - Nov. 23, 2020

KING FERRY - Ralph V. Rogers, Jr., 73, of King Ferry, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.

Ralph was born May 8, 1947 in Sherwood, a son of the late Ralph Sr. and Charlotte "Millie" (Stockton) Rogers and was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School. He had been employed with the Cayuga County Highway Department for 32 years and retired as the foreman of the Venice substation.

Ralph was a US Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam, and was a charter member of the former King Ferry VFW Post.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Thurston (Danny), of King Ferry; two step-children; six grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; a brother, Russell "Rusty" (Becky), of Summerhill; a sister, Patsy Sellen (Dale), of Genoa; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Diann Freary Rogers, in 2008.

A private graveside service will be held in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry, in Spring 2021.

There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or to Southern Cayuga Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.



Published by The Citizen on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
