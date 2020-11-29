John Joseph Schattinger

Jan. 1, 1934 - Nov. 25, 2020

AUBURN - John Joseph Schattinger, known to many as "Jack Schatt", passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 surrounded by his cherished family who loved and adored him deeply. John spent the last six months at the Finger Lakes Center for Living where he continued battling Alzheimer's.

Born January 1,1934 in Glen Cove, he was the son of John and Florence Schattinger of Sea Cliff, Long Island. John received his degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. During his time at Oswego, he met Joanne Pacelli, the absolute love of his life. After graduation Jack moved to Auburn to marry his college sweetheart and from that day forward, they shared an endless love that lasted over 63 years. They were inseparable, always seen together, and holding hands right up to and through his final moments.

Jack started his career teaching Industrial Arts at East Wood High School in Syracuse. He moved on to work for the NYS Department of Corrections as a vocational teacher and supervisor, a career that lasted over 37 years. In the evenings, he also taught classes at Auburn Community College. He served in the US. National Guard for many years, was a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, and a Board Member for Saint Mary's School.

Following his retirement in 1996, he began travelling around the world visiting many countries with his wife and their friends. He always returned with souvenirs from each country for all of their grandchildren along with stories of the places they'd been. Jack was a gifted storyteller and a collector of many things including stamps and coins. He enjoyed sharing stories around the table where he spent every Sunday surrounded by family for "ronis" and a birthday cake for at least one family member as he celebrated each and every one.

He always had smiles and kind words for those he met. Jack was a devout Catholic and a man of great faith, something he lived every day quietly, and by example. His enduring legacy is the love, patience and devotion he gifted to his family, which in turn imparted the importance of family, the value of loyalty and the meaning of love to his children. He was rightly proud of all his family's successes, enjoyed indulging in and sharing them with others. He was called Papa Jack by his growing family and he will be remembered and missed by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife, Joanne Pacelli; brother James Schattinger (Joan); three daughters: Rosanne Mastropietro (David), Ann Marie Bizzari, Laurie Clough (Bill); six sons: John, Michael (Tracy), Robert (Linda), Tom, Richard (Sheila), and Mark (Stacey). Also surviving are 20 grandchildren: Melissa, David, Lindsey, Anthony, Michael, Stephanie, Erica, Christopher, Lauren, Matthew, Nicole, Jack, Billy, Sara, Emily, Caitlin, Josh, Samantha, Madison and Nicholas; and 11 great grandkids; and many nieces and nephews. His pets/companions Dallas and Cooper keep looking for him. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Mary Schattinger.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and his large family, a funeral Mass will be held privately at Saint Mary's Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or food, donations be made to the Finger Lakes Center for Living activities fund. The family would also like to recognize, and is grateful for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Jack and his family throughout his time at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Condolences may be left at whitechapelfh.com