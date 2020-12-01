Jason D. Daniels

AUBURN - Mr. Jason D. Daniels was born in Auburn to Lenora Daniels-Swift and the late Melvin Walker, Jr.

Many years later, he married his longtime love, Tonya Sweeting-Daniels and from their union, had eight children. He was very devoted to his family, an amazing husband, father, brother, and son. He loved and cared deeply for his nieces and nephews as if they were his own.

Jason was a very kind and loving man who would do anything he could for his loved ones, family, and friends. He had a love for fishing and football and was a huge fan of the New England Patriots. Jason was unique in his own way and it showed in his talk and actions. Jason was the type of man that when asked to do something, he was right there to make that request happen. He had a knack for hosting family barbeques because his planning made all the difference in the world.

Jason was predeceased by his Maternal Grandparents: Mr. Milton Daniels, Sr. and Mrs. Geraldine Copes-Daniels; and his Paternal Grandfather, Mr. Melvin Walker, Sr.

Jason is survived by two sisters: Charla (Christopher) Daniels and Sasha Walker; four brothers: Darnell (Demetria) Daniels, Lewis and Sammy Swift, and Andre Walker; four daughters: Janessa Felder, Allona Hamacher, Dajinie and Amarie Daniels; four sons: Tramon and Rahshawn Daniels, and Malik and Leon Atkins . He is also survived by his stepfather, Sammy Swift; six grandchildren: Richard, Anessa, On'Jolique, Kyrie, Maher and Moya-Rose; one God-daughter: Zhoii Daniels; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

