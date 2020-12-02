Deborah J. Trousdale

LAKE ALFRED, FL - Deborah J. Trousdale, 65, of Lake Alfred, FL, formerly of Bethel, passed away at home on November 27, 2020. She was born in Auburn, daughter of James and Betty Hutchins.

She was a very loving and caring person. Her family was her world. She loved the outdoors and her cats and dogs. She was always there to help anyone in need.

She is predeceased by her dad James Hutchins.

Survived by her husband, Sank Trousdale of FL; mother Betty Hutchins of Cato; son, Scott Ford of Cato; daughter, Theresa of FL; sister, Rhonda Vargason of Martville; brother, James Hutchins of IA; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no services. Burial to take place at an undetermined date. www.catoredcreek.com