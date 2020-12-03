Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Marshall

Phyllis Marshall

AUBURN - Phyllis Marshall, 93, formerly of The Boyle Center, died December 2, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street. Born in Montour Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecil Harrington Marshall.

She is survived by her son Paul and his wife Deborah, a grandson Joseph and his wife Miki, a great granddaughter Ryah and a step great grandson Nate Vivlemore. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Robert.

There are no services at this time. Burial will take place in Fort Hill Cemetery. Contributions in her name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.