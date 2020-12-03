Phyllis Marshall

AUBURN - Phyllis Marshall, 93, formerly of The Boyle Center, died December 2, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street. Born in Montour Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecil Harrington Marshall.

She is survived by her son Paul and his wife Deborah, a grandson Joseph and his wife Miki, a great granddaughter Ryah and a step great grandson Nate Vivlemore. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Robert.

There are no services at this time. Burial will take place in Fort Hill Cemetery. Contributions in her name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.