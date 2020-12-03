Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Rusin Jr.

Michael Rusin, Jr.

AUBURN - Michael Rusin, Jr., 61 of Auburn passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a courageous battle with COVID. He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of Elizabeth and the late Michael Rusin, Sr.

Mike was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1977. Upon graduation, he would serve our country honorably in the US Army as a combat engineer. He was currently employed at O.I. (Owens Illinois) in Sennett, where he has worked for more than 40 years. Mike was an avid outdoorsman, spending most of his free time, hunting and fishing. He also was a New York Giants football fan. This all pales in comparison to the love and affection that he had for his children and grandchildren. He cherished every opportunity that he was able to spend with them. Mike also shared a very special bond with his brother and best friend, Robert Rusin, which he will continue to keep an eye on from above.

He is survived by his loving children: Michael (Christina Perriello) Rusin III, Leigh R. Rusin; mother Elizabeth Rusin; three beloved grandchildren: Caidance, Ethan, Luke; four siblings: Thomas (Connie) Rusin, Robert Rusin, Karen Smith (Anthony Segady), Tina Quimby (John Stanford); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Michael Rusin, Sr.

Services and burial will be held privately this Friday, December 4, 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Tom and family, sorry to hear about Mike
Butch
December 3, 2020
I too worked at O-I in Auburn with Mike.!! He was an intricate part of the success of the plant..!!! He will be greatly missed..!! My condolences to Mikes Family..!!
Rick Cieri
December 3, 2020
So Very Sorry to hear Mike's gone, I worked with Mike at O-I for years, such a tragic loss.
Jack Walsh
December 3, 2020
My Prayers and Love to the Rusin Family. Cherish the times that Mike spent with you and Celebrate his Life! I will remember many special times together with Mike. Honors to him for his service in our U.S. Army for which I know he was most proud. He will be dearly missed. With Sympathy, Love and Gratitude ~
Marybeth Schillace
December 3, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss! I worked with Mike at O-I. Such a tragic loss. Way too young!
Darlene Smith
December 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Mike´s family He was a good man to work with. I´m glad to have known him.
Mark S. Smith
December 3, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy.... so sorry for your loss
The DeTomaso Family
December 3, 2020
I worked with Mike @ O-I for over 40 years. He was much too young. Very sorry for your loss.
John Stallone
December 3, 2020