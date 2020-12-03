Michael Rusin, Jr.

AUBURN - Michael Rusin, Jr., 61 of Auburn passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a courageous battle with COVID. He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of Elizabeth and the late Michael Rusin, Sr.

Mike was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1977. Upon graduation, he would serve our country honorably in the US Army as a combat engineer. He was currently employed at O.I. (Owens Illinois) in Sennett, where he has worked for more than 40 years. Mike was an avid outdoorsman, spending most of his free time, hunting and fishing. He also was a New York Giants football fan. This all pales in comparison to the love and affection that he had for his children and grandchildren. He cherished every opportunity that he was able to spend with them. Mike also shared a very special bond with his brother and best friend, Robert Rusin, which he will continue to keep an eye on from above.

He is survived by his loving children: Michael (Christina Perriello) Rusin III, Leigh R. Rusin; mother Elizabeth Rusin; three beloved grandchildren: Caidance, Ethan, Luke; four siblings: Thomas (Connie) Rusin, Robert Rusin, Karen Smith (Anthony Segady), Tina Quimby (John Stanford); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Michael Rusin, Sr.

Services and burial will be held privately this Friday, December 4, 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.