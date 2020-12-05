Amanda L. Dudzinski

CATO - Amanda L. Dudzinski, 30, of Cato, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 02, 2020 . She was born in Onondaga, daughter of Daniel Dudzinski and Sindy Rice Dudzinski.

She had previously worked at Lowe's in Auburn , and more recently as a day-care provider at her home. She enjoyed crafting, baking, and most of all she loved children.

Survived by her parents, Daniel and Sindy Dudzinski of Cato; brothers: Daniel L. Rice of Jordan, and David (Richael) Dudzinski of Cato; best friend, Caroyln Rodriguez; and nephews: Dawson Dudzinski, and Connor Rodriguez; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

At celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com