Amanda L. Dudzinski
1990 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1990
DIED
December 2, 2020

Amanda L. Dudzinski

CATO - Amanda L. Dudzinski, 30, of Cato, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 02, 2020 . She was born in Onondaga, daughter of Daniel Dudzinski and Sindy Rice Dudzinski.

She had previously worked at Lowe's in Auburn , and more recently as a day-care provider at her home. She enjoyed crafting, baking, and most of all she loved children.

Survived by her parents, Daniel and Sindy Dudzinski of Cato; brothers: Daniel L. Rice of Jordan, and David (Richael) Dudzinski of Cato; best friend, Caroyln Rodriguez; and nephews: Dawson Dudzinski, and Connor Rodriguez; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

At celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 5, 2020.
Amanda you are truly missed by the kids and I. Fly high Hun, your never forgotten.
Vicky Bennett
Friend
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
Sanford Trousdale
Friend
December 4, 2020
You are wonderful parents and your daughter Amanda was so blessed. Her light is shining down on the both of you.
Prayers to your entire family. I am so sorry.
Krista Latimer
Friend
December 4, 2020
I'm so sorry, our hearts go out to you and your family.

xxoo
Jennifer Roder & family
Jennifer Roder
Friend
December 4, 2020
My deepest condolences. Your family will be in my prayers.
Kathy Garbus (Dawley)
Friend
December 4, 2020
In the short time I've known Amanda she could always make me laugh and smile..My sincere sympathy to Amanda's family.
Darlene Barr
Friend
December 4, 2020
To the Dudzinski family, thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. May the memories keep you going.
Chris & Billy Hunter
Friend
December 4, 2020
There aren't enough words to describe how amazing Amanda was. Dan & Sindy, you had the most wonderful daughter, that I was lucky enough to call my best friend. She meant and always will mean so much to me, Maxie, and my family. She was a second daughter to my parents. Amanda had a heart of gold, she would go above and beyond for anybody. She will be missed tremendously. Just know I love her very much, and I love you both, and I am here whenever you need me, just call! My hugs, condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to you. ❤
Carolyn Rodriquez
Friend
December 4, 2020
Aunt Sindy and Uncle Dan,

My heart aches for you. The sudden and unexpected loss of a child is unimaginable. May all of your memories of and the thoughts of all the people who were impacted by Amanda's caring spirit provide you some comfort. She was loved deeply and will be missed dearly.
Tammy Reed
Family
December 4, 2020
To the whole family I am so sorry for your great loss.
Karen Wilkins
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sindy and Dan I am very sorry for your loss. I can't even imagine the pain for losing a child. Amanda was taken way to soon our entire family will miss her deeply. My prayers and love are with you and Dan and the entire family.
Gary Rice
Family
December 4, 2020
Sindy and Dan please accept my and my families heart felt sympathies ,condolences and prayers.we are so very very sorry for your loss
Mark Schnur
Family
December 4, 2020
Sindy and Dan! No words can convey the sadness I feel for you and your family. I will pray for your strength and hope you can one day remember all the happy times!
LouAnne Campese
Friend
December 4, 2020
Amanda, will miss her. She was a giving person and fun to work with. Sincere sympathy to her family ! Many hugs to Dawson!
Marlea Mazur
Friend
December 4, 2020
Thank you for the gift of Amanda. She was the most caring and giving person I have ever known. Always a friend she never was unavailable when I needed a kind word. There never has been a truer friend. Her love of children was so obvious. She had such a fun and playful side. I know that heaven is a brighter place now that she is there. My heart aches for you. I know she has left a huge hole in us all, but especially her family. Sending loving prayers your way ♥
Amy Calkins
Friend
December 4, 2020
So Sorry Dan and Cindy for your Loss Parents should not lose their Children first. Your All in Our Thoughts and Prayers.
Wayne & Sandy Ray
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Scott Blake
December 4, 2020
Dan and Sindy I am so sorry for your loss. Amanda was truly a great person with a big heart. There are no words that can be said right now to help ease the pain, just know you are in our prayers in this difficult time. Cry, hug, smile and remember all the good times you had. You are in our prayers.
Paul Benton
Friend
December 4, 2020
Amanda was one of my dearest friends- she took care of EVERYONE..My heart goes out to her family. Hopefully, she has already met up with my Mom and they are having a heck of a party. Those of us that loved her will now make sure that her legacy of love and concern for others never ends.
Andrea Birbilis
Friend
December 4, 2020