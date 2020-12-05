Menu
Robert E. McDonald

AUBURN - Robert E. McDonald, 79, known to friends as "bullet", passed away on November 30, 2020. Robert is a son of Harold and Jessie M. (Nicht) McDonald of Auburn.

A native of Auburn, Robert attended Auburn High School, Class of 1958. Robert honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964, and retired in 1995 from UPS in Syracuse.

If you knew Bob, you likely shared fun and competitions together! He enjoyed boating, windsurfing, snow and water skiing, roller skating, ice skating, paddle ball, ping pong, photography, tennis and travel. Music and sunshine were his soul's delight; he was an avid reader and quick witted word-smith, crafted humorous puns, and mastered word puzzles.

Robert is survived by his brother Edward J.R. McDonald (Richmond, VA); four children sons: Robin McDonald (Auburn) and Eugene McDonald (Bradenton, FL); daughters: Melanie McDonald (Auburn) and Sherrie (Andrew) Szeto (Ithaca); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by sisters M. Lynn Sincebough, C. Dale McDonald, and Sharon McDonald.

A private celebration of Robert's life will be held in the Spring by the family at Emerson Park - his beloved place of peace and joy.

Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn, New York.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 5, 2020.
Farewell childhood friend. Walnut St. Seward Ave neighborhood kids. I never forgot you. RIP buddy
gloria larkin
December 5, 2020
Robin and family, I didn´t know your sad well but the encounters I had left fond memories. I´m sorry for your loss. Hold your memories tight and may God give you peace during this most difficult time.
Shelley Sherboneau
December 5, 2020