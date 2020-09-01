Jason Hole

OWASCO - Jason Hole, also known as Jay and Uncle Jay Jay, passed away at his home Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 35. A larger than life individual with a personality to match, Jay was a snappy dresser with many interests, including comedy, movies, and sports, especially his adored 49ers. He had an eclectic taste in music and enjoyed good cigars.

Jay enjoyed a close relationship with his parents. His mother, Patti, the rock of the family, was his greatest source of love, encouragement, and support. His father, Bucky, was his best friend and mentor. Together they filled their time cooking, gardening, and just spending time together. Jay also worked along side them in the family business, K&S Pumps, maintaining, repairing, and installing well pumps and water treatment equipment.

Jay made annual trips to Arizona to visit his grandparents, time that he held especially dear. He also had a special connection with his nieces and nephew, which he developed over LEGO building projects, family vacations, a mutual love of fireworks, and hours of quality time together.

Jay's friends will remember him as fiercely loyal and dedicated to those he cared about. Jay was gregarious, funny, and kind. If you were lucky enough to spend time with Jay, you knew his ability to take over a room with his smile and his laugh. Jay was always willing to help his friends. When helping with a project, he was the first to arrive, the last to leave, and did the heaviest lifting.

Jay is survived by his parents, Bucky and Patti Hole; grandfather, DeLancey Wayne; sister, Erica Hawks (Matthew) and her three children, many aunts, uncles, cousins, his beloved dog, Bruce and an extensive collection of sunglasses.

Jay will be laid to rest at the Owasco Rural Cemetery in Skaneateles, NY in a private ceremony. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the future.

Donation can be made in Jason's honor to Professional Counseling Services, Camillus, NY. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street is in charge of the arrangements.