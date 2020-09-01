Malvina Cook Morsack Rafferty Hunt

Oct. 5, 1915 - Aug. 27, 2020

On August 27, 2020 Malvina Cook Morsack Rafferty Hunt left on her final trip. She always said this would be the best trip as there would be no packing in order to go and no dirty laundry at the end.

Malvie was born October 5, 1915 to Jesse and Alice Cook in the farmhouse on Cook Road she resided on most of her life. She got to meet Emily Howland and graduated from Sherwood High School and went on to get her Normal, Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Cortland College. During WWII she was an airplane inspector at Bell Aircraft. She taught for 37 years, mostly first grade, at the Emily Howland Building in Sherwood. She loved that she taught generations of the same families and she never stopped enjoying being a teacher. After retirement she volunteered for many years at the school. In her 90's she got a job working at the King Ferry Winery. Our family can never thank the Saltonstalls enough for giving Malvie this new lease on life!

Malvie dreamed of having a large family which did not happen, so she "adopted" daughters throughout the years. Although there are too many to list, a few are: Patty Hopkins Weigand, Sherrie Nelson, Dale Colgan Magnan, Jessie DeWitt and Kathy Manuel.

She is survived by daughters: Miriam (Boo) Morsack Knapp, Mia Morsack Sohn, Diane Hunt Stith (Daniel), Lorraine Hunt Carder (Ronald), JoAnn Hunt Smith (Ronald); grandchildren: Kevin Schoonover (Mary), Keith Schoonover, Jessica Gregoire (Brian), Todd Wallenbeck (Chelsea), Jason Smith (Val), Tyler Smith, Allyson Smith; six great grandchildren; several nieces; nephews and cousins within the Cook, Rafferty, Hunt families.

Besides her parents, Malvie was predeceased by her brother, George Cook and his wife, Virginia; her sister, Miriam Cook Putnam and her husband, Kenneth and their son, Donald; husbands: Robert Morsack, Fred Rafferty, Robert Hunt; her beloved dog, Snookie and many, many special friends and neighbors.

At Malvie's request, donations may be made to the Genoa Historical Association, PO Box 316, King Ferry, NY 13081 or King Ferry Food Pantry, PO Box 242, King Ferry, NY 13081.

As much fun as Mom had writing and planning this, due to the pandemic, the festivities (her word!) will need to be postponed. Mia and I grew up with Mom planning her funeral party. In keeping with this idea, a celebration of life party will be held at a later date. Malvie lived her life "Typical Malvie Style" and this sendoff will definitely be "Typical Malvie Style."

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Shakelton Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn 13021. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Route 90, King Ferry, NY 13081.

It was Malvie's request that bright colored clothing be worn, please no black of any kind.