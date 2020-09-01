Menu
Robert Catalano
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Robert Catalano

June 28, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2020

HENDERSON, NV - Robert Catalano passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Henderson, NV after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan Castiglione Catalano; four children: Robert, Christy Ferrence (James), Jonathan, Michael (Jackie); two grandchildren: Carmela and Giacomo. He is also survived by two brothers: David and Carl, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 1, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
JOAN and family, very sorry to hear about Bobs passing. I have fond memories of our old softball days, way back when. A good ball player and a good friend. RIP Bob.
Tom McGee
September 1, 2020
Joan, Sorry for your lost, please pass our condolences to your Sons and Daughter and our thoughts to Dave and Carl from Cousin Tom and wife Joan.
Thomas A. Derbini
September 1, 2020
Dennis Collins
September 1, 2020