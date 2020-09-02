Menu
Victoria Anne Kopec
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Victoria (Vickie) Anne Kopec

July 26, 1941 - Aug. 30, 2020

AUBURN - Victoria (Vickie) Anne Kopec, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on July 26, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Elizabeth Sroka Kopec.

Vickie is survived by her children: Sandra Shutter, Steven Kaufman and Sharon Kaufman (Bill Walsh); her grandchildren: Lexie and Chloe Shutter; sister, Linda Jordan; sister-in-law, Karen Clark Kopec; nieces and nephews: Kathy Schramm, Debbie Kopec, Karen Kopec, Chris Kopec, Erica Moyer, Jami Mock, JJ Kopec, Lisa Kopec Madren, Alan Kopec, Adam Kopec, Rhonda Bent, and Renee Cardinale; great nieces and nephews: Kaleigh Journall, Justin Journall, Jordan Pinckney, Erik Moyer, Andrew Moyer, Luke Mock, Zack Mock, Brooklyn Rose Kopec, Ben Marden, Libby Marden, Andrew Kopec, Justin Kopec, Aina Rabetsvahiny, Harlan Cardinale and Gabby Cardinale.

In addition to her parents, Vickie was predeceased by her brothers: James and Al Kopec.

As a lifelong lover of and rescuer of animals, and sometimes people, she also leaves behind a long list of recipients of her kindness all who knew first-hand of her endless generosity.

In honoring Vicky's love for animals, donations may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.

The viewing will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Auburn on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm. A celebration of Vicky's life will be held for the immediate family afterwards. Face masks are required.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
, Auburn, New York
So sad to read this.... I used to babysit for Steven, Sandy and Sharon. My thoughts and prayers and with all!
Jan Tomandl Bullard
September 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family in Vickie's passing. Vicki and I were high school friends who shared many activities while she lived on Perrine Avenue. We shared many Sunday afternoons at Reva Rollerdome and many hours walking home together from Central High. My thoughts and prayers to her family.
Carolyn Krell Hayes
September 2, 2020