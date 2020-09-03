Eveline R. Kushaney

AUBURN - Eveline R. Kushaney, 62, of Auburn was called home on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after a courageous fight with health issues.

Eveline was born and raised in East Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mae Davis Huband. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help.

She ran food pantry's, helped with Habitat for Humanity, and organized benefits for Hospice. She loved her cats, celebrating holidays and spending time with her grandchildren. The love she had for her family was indescribable.

She is survived by her husband, George Kushaney; her son, Corey (Ashley); and grandson, Gunner Huband; step-children: Eric, Lynn, Melissa, Wendy and George; several step-grandchildren and her brother, Gary Huband.

Services for Eveline are private. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Donations in her memory can be made to a local food pantry of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

