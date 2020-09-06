John Patrick O'Hora, Jr.

WARNERS, NY - John P. O'Hora, Jr., age 67 of Warners, NY, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed peacefully on August 30 after a prolonged illness.

John graduated from Auburn High School in 1973. He was employed by the NYS Canal Corporation for 43 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, John P. Sr. and Ellen (Gleason) O'Hora. Surviving John are his wife Kathleen, his stepson and daughter-in-law Bill and Arlene Wilson, grandchildren: Graydon, Tyler, and Madison of Warners NY, stepson and daughter-in-law David and Jen Wilson and grandchildren: Taylor and Derek Wilson of Reading, PA.

Surviving also are his brother Michael O'Hora (LouAnn), his sisters: Susanne More, and Mary Gorton-Gill (Mike), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John loved motorcycles, watching NASCAR racing, the LA Lakers, the Green Bay Packers and SU basketball.

At John's request and in consideration of Covid-19 concerns, no public service is planned.

For those of you who knew John, remember him as the kind, gentle soul that he was. He was always thinking of others. In his memory do an act of kindness today for someone who may be in need.