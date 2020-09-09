Doris Genevieve "Genny" Cooper Salvatore

AUBURN - Doris Genevieve "Genny" Cooper Salvatore, 86, formerly of Hickory Street, Auburn, NY died Sept. 7, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital following a short illness. Genevieve was the wife of the late John Salvatore and the daughter of the late Robert and Doris Wolf Cooper.

Mrs. Salvatore was born in Savannah, NY, attended Union Springs High School and was the salutatorian for her graduating class.

"Genny" worked as a bookkeeper for the Smith Corona company in Syracuse. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Auburn. "Genny" was very well known for her quilting and crocheting talents and was a member the local "Scrap Happy Quilters Club". She had spent years perfecting her knitting and sewing skills and received numerous awards, including the BEST in SHOW at the New York State Fair. She also enjoyed crafting quilts that were donated to local groups which included: The Children's Advocacy Center, Local Veteran's Associations, Meals on Wheels Organization, Hospice as well as numerous funeral and nursing homes. She enjoyed bowling as well as golf and was a member of The Highland Golf and Country Club.

"Genny" is survived by two daughters: Donna (Timothy) Meehan of Baldwinsville and Denise (Keith) Goebel of Bradenton, FL.; four grandchildren: Ryan Meehan, Ainsley Meehan, Scott (Nicole) Meehan and Kelsey Goebel; a brother in law, Tony (Terrie) Salvatore; two sisters in laws: Marie Mentillo and Florence Salvatore. She leaves behind: several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great, great nieces and nephews, as well as cousins and an infinite number of very close, dear friends.

Besides her parents and husband John, Mrs. Salvatore was predeceased by her brothers: Lawrence (Mary) Cooper and Ralph Cooper. She is further predeceased by her sisters in law: Connie (Steve) Stanzak, Josephine (Frank) Antonacci and Nancy (Louie) DiLallo and her brothers in law: James (Beanie) Salvatore, Frank Salvatore and Robert Mentillo.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.

"Genny" was known for her genuine, permanent smile and she had a true zest for life. At age 83, she enjoyed her first flight in an aircraft as she immediately fell in love with the sky from that point forward. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt and just as her sewing skills deemed her grand champion, so did her abilities as a wife and mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Doris "Genny" Salvatore to: Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Fund, 742 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14209 or to The Alzheimer's Association of Central, NY 441 West Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY, 13204.