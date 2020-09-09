Vivian M. Howland

Oct. 26, 1921 - Sept. 6, 2020

AUBURN - Vivian M. Howland, 98, of Auburn passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Finger Lakes Center For Living . Vivian was born in Scipio Center, NY on Oct. 26, 1921, to Clarence and Emily Rose Myers. In 1946 she wed Donald Howland, after being introduced by her sister Elizabeth. Sadly, Don passed away of an illness after just 10 years of marriage. Vivian never remarried.

After graduating from Auburn's East High School, Vivian attended the Eastman School for Dental Hygiene in Rochester, NY. She began work as a Dental Health Teacher with the Auburn Enlarged School District in 1945, and was well-loved by 2 generations of students before her retirement after 40 years of teaching. While working with the school district, Vivian obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at SUNY Cortland in health education, then became certified to teach elementary education as well. After retiring, she was an active member of the Cayuga County and New York State Retired Teachers Associations.

Vivian was active in Trinity United Methodist Church, then joined Auburn UMC when Trinity closed. She served for many years on the Memorials Committee at Trinity, and was a member of Church Women United. Vivian served in many leadership positions in the W. Mynderse Rice Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion and the Zonta Club of Auburn. Vivian was also a member of the Association for Widowed Persons. Vivian enjoyed a variety of cultural activities, travel, and nature: she kept her bird feeders full and her flowers blooming.

As Vivian had no children of her own, she became Aunt Extraordinaire to her nieces and nephews. Vivian is survived by these nieces and nephews: David Neese, Doug Myers, Patty (Ed) Charles, Kim (Tim) Kromer Murphy, and Kenneth Neese. She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered. In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Neese; brother Ralph Myers; and niece Judith Agne.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12th at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St. Auburn. Burial to follow at Soule Cemetery. Face coverings are required and social distancing must be maintained, Donations in Vivian's memory may be made to the Memorial Fund at Auburn United Methodist Church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc. Auburn