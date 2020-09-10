Patricia Anne Wiggins

AUBURN - Patricia Anne Wiggins, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Pat was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen McManus Hesse. Pat worked at the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and Cayuga County Board of Realtors for many years. She enjoyed reading, shopping and going to the casino. Pat was also a graceful ice skater in her youth and loved to bowl in tournaments. She will be missed for her wit and generous heart.

She is survived by; Son, Timothy Francis (Joanne) of NC; Daughters: Pamela Powers of Oswego, Linda Williams of Auburn, Kimberly Mayorga of VT, Gayle Rizzo (Carl) of Auburn; 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren; Brothers: Paul Hesse of Auburn, Pete Hesse (Linda) of Norwich; Mother-in-law, Doris Wiggins; Her pet and faithful companion Lexi.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband Timothy Wiggins of 35 years, daughter May Jane Costanzo, and granddaughter Heather Lardeo.

The services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph's' Cemetery. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.

