Arthur J. Carnicelli

AUBURN - Arthur J. Carnicelli, 66 of Auburn passed away Monday, September 7,2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Arthur Sr. and Carmella Catalano.

Carnicelli . Art or Artie as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a very devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of both St. Francis of Assisi and Sts. Peter & Paul Churches. Prior to his retirement, Art had been employed for more than 30 years by the former Auburn Steel Company, currently Nucor. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Art raced for several years in Dirt Motor Sports in vehicles that he custom built. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR , especially Chase Elliot. Artie's most favorite and cherished times were those spent with his family. He loved to watch his son Chris perform in the band Motley Crouton and his grandson in the group Glass Image.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Mary Ann (Figo) Carnicelli , four children: Carol Carnicelli, Christopher Carnicelli, Angela Carnicelli and Jennifer (Steven) Young all of Auburn, seven grandchildren: Eric Mohan, Brandon Prairie, Ashley Mohan, Stefani Carnicelli, twins Judah and Jonah Young, Cian Dorsey, five siblings: Diane (Frank) Cuzzola, Mary Ann Carnicelli, Mark Carnicelli all of Auburn, Jeffrey (Debbie) Carnicelli of FL, Joseph Carnicelli of Auburn, as well as several nieces and nephews .

Calling hours for family and friends are this Saturday from 10:00 am until noon in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Arthur's Mass of Christian burial will follow the calling hours at 12:30 pm in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Art's memory to either St. Francis or Sts. Peter & Paul Churches or Hospice of Central New York.