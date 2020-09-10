Rose Marie Netti

AUBURN - Rose Marie Netti, 92 of Auburn passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Matthew House.

She was born the daughter of the late Frank and Irene Larizza and has resided in the Auburn area for most of her life. She was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Rose assisted her parents in the family owned grocery business in Seneca Falls. Rose was involved in faith and love activities. She also loved to cook for family and friends, especially her famous Italian meals. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and spending time with her family. She learned to be bilingual with her daughter. Rose really enjoyed the comfort of her daughter's Grace company after her husband passed. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children: son Francis (Deborah) Netti, Jim (Katie) Netti, Grace Netti all of Auburn, twelve grandchildren: Christina, Joseph, John, Lucas, Leah, Tom, John, Mary, Robert, Stephanie, Theresa all Netti's and Alaina Manzano, three great- grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Thomas, three sons: John, Steven, Joseph Netti as well as several siblings.

Private calling hours and services will be held this Saturday at the convenience of the family in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mark Seven Foundation or Mark Seven De Paul House of Studies, c/o Grace Netti, PO Box 724, Skaneateles, NY 13152