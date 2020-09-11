Gordon L. Palmer

Aug. 26, 1933 - Aug. 20, 2020

VENICE CENTER - Gordon L. Palmer, 86, of Venice Center, passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

Mr. Palmer was born in Venice on Aug. 26, 1933, and was a life-long Venice resident. He was a self employed poultry farmer, had operated a milk run for Hi Driscoll, and had also delivered eggs for Bob Driscoll. He had been a bus driver for the Southern Cayuga Central School District for several years as well. Gordon was a member of the Auburn Seventh Day Adventist Church, a past member of the Moravia Camera Club, and he enjoyed camping trips.

He is survived by three children: Bernice Palmer and Daniel Palmer, both of Venice Center, and Alton Palmer (Lisa) of Michigan.

He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Ruth (Shannon) Palmer, on Oct. 13, 2019, and by his parents, Leon D. and Hazel (Bishop) Palmer.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Union Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church pavilion.

Private burial was in Genoa Rural Cemetery,.