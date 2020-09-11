Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gordon L. Palmer

Gordon L. Palmer

Aug. 26, 1933 - Aug. 20, 2020

VENICE CENTER - Gordon L. Palmer, 86, of Venice Center, passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

Mr. Palmer was born in Venice on Aug. 26, 1933, and was a life-long Venice resident. He was a self employed poultry farmer, had operated a milk run for Hi Driscoll, and had also delivered eggs for Bob Driscoll. He had been a bus driver for the Southern Cayuga Central School District for several years as well. Gordon was a member of the Auburn Seventh Day Adventist Church, a past member of the Moravia Camera Club, and he enjoyed camping trips.

He is survived by three children: Bernice Palmer and Daniel Palmer, both of Venice Center, and Alton Palmer (Lisa) of Michigan.

He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Ruth (Shannon) Palmer, on Oct. 13, 2019, and by his parents, Leon D. and Hazel (Bishop) Palmer.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Union Springs Seventh Day Adventist Church pavilion.

Private burial was in Genoa Rural Cemetery,.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.