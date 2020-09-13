Denis Joseph Harrington

SKANEATELES - Denis J. Harrington, of Skaneateles, passed on August 31, 2020 in the presence of loving family. Born in Auburn in 1929, Denis was the son of the late Joseph Joachim and Mary Carr Harrington. Denis was an altar server for Sacred Heart and St. Alphonsus. Denis enjoyed waterskiing on Owasco Lake with his sister, Mary, and winter speed skating on frozen Hoopes Park. He graduated from East High School in Auburn, and worked summers for his father's business, JJ Harrington Concrete Company. He attended Assumption College in Windsor, Ontario and while there frequently traveled to Detroit's cultural communities during the golden age of jazz. He made many friends wherever he ventured. Denis was drafted into the US Army and served almost three years in the front lines of the Korean War throughout the harsh winters and humid summers. Once released, Denis returned to Auburn, where he met the love of his life, Susan Mason, and married in St. Alphonsus Church, with 500 guests. They moved to Florida, where Denis championed the building of the concrete platform for the NASA Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center, the only facility and national landmark in the USA that assembles rockets and sends humans to space and to the moon.

Denis and Susan moved back to NYS where he worked as a sales manager for Barrett Paving in Jamesville and Watertown, Allied Chemical in Syracuse, Santaro in Syracuse, Richard Way in Skaneateles, and Syracuse Supply. Denis traveled to quarries for sales business, and loved the thrill of the deal. He was frequently consulted by start-up businesses in paving and highway construction, serving on the Board of Directors. Being a boat and water enthusiast, Denis enjoyed living in Skaneateles at the lake swimming, waterskiing, sailing, and boating with his family and friends. Denis also served on committees for St. Mary's of the Lake Parish, Founding Board of Directors for Skaneateles Ski Hill, and on committees as a longtime member of Skaneateles County Club. Denis and his wife also shared a love for decorating houses and the adventure of moving. Together, they purchased over 50 homes in which they happily lived during their 60 year marriage. Denis and his wife loved spending winters in Florida and had a passion for music, the water, reading, golfing, playing couples bridge, and hosting festive parties.

Denis considered himself a Seanchaí, an Irish storyteller, who told captivating and memorable stories. His family and friends will be forever in awe of his endurance through his very difficult times in life, although due to his optimism, Denis instead would tell his life as an adventure. He recited the Irish Blessing at family events, and upon receiving visitors, he would say, "Pull up a chair and forget about life; it's a good thing to do now and then."

In addition to his parents, Denis was predeceased by his sister, Mary, her husband Frederick Donovan, of Auburn, and nephew US Marine Lance Cpl J. Michael Donovan, killed in Vietnam. In addition, Denis was predeceased by his infant son Gerard; wife Susan Mason Harrington; and son, Denis Patrick "Chip" Harrington. Left to cherish his memory are: daughters Kelly (Joe) O'Hara, Kathleen (Tom) Austin, Mary (Rob) Metz; and son John (Lynn) Harrington. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a local nephew, and two local nieces.

Denis made the admirable and noble choice to donate his body to the Anatomical Gift Donation Program at Upstate Medical Center.

A private funeral Mass was held for immediate family. A graveside burial with full military honors will be next summer. Contributions in his name may be made to SAVES Volunteer Ambulance, 77 Fennell Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152 or to Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 West Genesee Street, Skan, NY 13152.

Slainte to Denis/Dad/Pop, "and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand"

To read his full obituary: https://www.whitechapelfh.com