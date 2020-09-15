Menu
Edward F. Wyckoff

May 18, 1942 - Sept. 8, 2020

MONTEZUMA - Edward F. Wyckoff, 78, of Montezuma passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 8, 2020.

Edward was born on May 18, 1942 the son of John Sr. and Arline McCraken Wyckoff.

He was an avid wood worker and was very proud of his Military service where he served his country during the Vietnam war in the U.S. Air Force.

Left to cherish his memory are is loving wife, Gayle; son, David (Kelliejo) Wycoff; step-children: Tracy (Donnie) Brennan and Brian (Katie) Riley. His siblings: Laurie (Garry) Turner, Patricia (Gerald) Turza and Mark (Martha) Wyckoff; five grandchildren and many nephews; nieces; great-nephews and great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, John Wyckoff Jr. and grandson, Zachary Riely.

There will be a Full Military Service at 12 p.m. noon on Oct. 4, 2020. Followed by a celebration of life at the main property at camp on Lyons Rd. Moravia, NY.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes 1130 Corp. Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
