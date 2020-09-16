Kristi Aadahl

April 18, 1927 - Sept. 12, 2020

CONQUEST - Kristi Aadahl, 93, of Conquest, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Born on April 18, 1927 in Arendal, Norway, Kristi was the daughter of the late Ingvald and Karen Gledje.

She married Henry Aadahl on April 8, 1947 and he predeceased her in March 2007, just before their 60th wedding anniversary. Henry, who was born in the United States, returned to the U.S. 3 days after their marriage and Kristi came several months later.

Their oldest child, Joseph Henry, was born Christmas day in1947 and was the first Christmas baby in Nassau County, Long Island born that year.

Kristi is survived by her children: Joseph Aadahl of Auburn, Elsie (Dr. Thomas) Baughman of TX, Carol (Douglas) Wallace of Weedsport, Sally (Christopher) Beaton of FL, Leroy (Sharlene) Aadahl of Conquest and Karen (Scott) Gade of Henrietta, her 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

She and Henry owned and operated Star Collision Company in Farmingdale, Long Island where she was the bookkeeper for many years. That business is still operating by their great-nephew.

Kristi enjoyed reading, knitting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Weedsport.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Weedsport or the Weedsport Fire Department.

Please leave condolences for family at whitechapelfh.com.