Marabea Ciancaglini

Marabea Ciancaglini, 73, passed away September 14, 2020. Born in Geneva, NY she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Edith Gravina Ciancaglini. She was a graduate of Geneva High School and M.S. Whalen School of Practical Nursing and CCC Nursing School where she obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse. Marabea was a loving and caring grandmother who thought each one of her four grandchildren were special and wonderful. She will be missed by all.

Surviving are her daughter Jacqueline (Timothy) Reilly; a son Geno (Karen) Franczek; a brother, Joseph (Jeneane) Ciancaglini and four grandchildren: Kaleigh, Karleigh and TJ Reilly and Chelsea Franczek. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a special friend Sue Kolczyinski.

Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Mausoleum in Geneva. Please visit www.LanghamfuneralhomeLLC.com to leave a condolence.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
