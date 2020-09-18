Menu
John F. Paczkowski Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

John F. Paczkowski, Jr.

Mar. 29, 1947 - Aug. 31, 2020

AUBURN - John F. Paczkowski, Jr., age 73, passed away after a prolonged illness.

He was born in Auburn, NY and resided 15 years in NC. He owned stores Realtor Broker Paczkowski. Predeceased by parents, John Sr. and Anna Abate Paczkowski.

Survived by his loving wife, Josephine of 49 years; his son, Michael and sons; his daughter, Michelle and son, Giovani; and sister, Shirley Cuddeback.

His hobbies were classic cars and antiques. Private service burial St Joseph Cemetery.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 18, 2020.
