Robert F. Shaw

AUBURN - Robert F. Shaw, 84 of Stryker Homes, passed away unexpectedly on the eve of his 85th birthday. He was born in Auburn, NY and was the son of the late Edward and Rose White Shaw.

Robert studied at St. Mary's School and later at West High School, prior to joining the United States Marine Corp. Following his military service, he was employed by the Columbian Rope Company and RPM Industries. He enjoyed reading historical books and was an accomplished cross word puzzle enthusiast.

Robert's life was greatly affected and punctuated by the loss of the true love of his life, Jennie Montone. He is survived by two wonderful step daughters: Ann Fronzek and Carol (Gary) Bennett both of Auburn, one brother: Vincent P., one grandchild: Michael J. Fronzek, two great grandchildren: Jordan M. Fronzek and Ashton M. Fronzek, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his precious Jennie, he is predeceased by all but one of his brothers: Harold E., William F., Philip J. and Richard L. Shaw.

Calling hours will held from 10 am to noon, Monday, September 21, 2020, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Visitation and service will be held at The Cheche Funeral Home, Inc., 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery.

More than any activity, Robert loved spending time with his family. He was a very generous person and had a major hand in raising a number of the children within his family. His kind nature led people to remark, that he knew and liked everyone in the community.