Maria Pauline Hyland

Nov. 3, 1930 - Sept. 17, 2020

AUBURN - Maria Pauline Hyland, 89 was raised on Underwood St., Auburn passed away peacefully, Thursday September 17, 2020 at Finger Lakes Center for living.

She was born in Auburn on November 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Vincenzio and Brigida Vitale Badalamenti and has been a life resident. She was previously employed by the former Firth Carpet and retired after more than 32 years at Wells College as an assistant in the language department . Maria was a very devout Catholic and lifelong communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, where she was also very active in their Sacred Heart Society, festivals and church choir. 'Mama Maria' as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, obtained the nickname by the younger generation who adored her feistiness, humor and love for making people happy with her smile and kindness. She also volunteered at both Auburn Community Hospital and Owasco Elementary School. Maria never let 'the grass grow under her feet'. When Maria was in the room, there never was a quiet moment and friends were often challenged to get a word in during conversations but it was never guaranteed, which no one truly minded. Maria's generosity and love of life was always present. Especially for her grandchildren, whether they lived in Florida, Weedsport or Auburn, she always made a point to stay in touch and hold them all in her heart. One of her biggest acts of kindness and love was her decision to retire and help raise her grandson Griffin. She enjoyed the simplest things in life and found happiness in things like reading, tending to her rose garden, sewing, knitting, long walks throughout Auburn and skiing, which she took up in her fifties. Her favorite time was spending with her family. When you look up Nana in the dictionary it should have Maria's name in it - her greatest joy and love was her grandkids, family and simply being 'full of it'.

She is survived by her loving children: daughter Bridget Dautrich (Keith Ross), son James Hyland (Brenda), special people in her life: Lisa Giannone and Kevin Dautrich; grandchildren: Alexandria Zamarripa (Manny), Anthony Hyland (Michelle), Matt Aubrey, Alex Hyland, Brandon Hyland, Brian Dautrich and Griffin Dautrich, great-grandchildren: Adrian, Gianna, Connor, Sophie, and Jack, siblings: twins Ursula Moore and Benny Badalamenti , several nieces, nephews whom she adored and lifelong friends Marge Valentino, who enjoyed their many daily meals, Saturday masses together as well as dear friend and traveling partner in crime, Shirley Dautrich, her extended family: Karen Ross, Kelly, James, Leah Abbruzzese, Nick and David Ross, whom she also adored.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a brother Onorato Badalamenti.

Friends are invited to join the family this Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Church for calling hours from 10:30 am until 12:15 pm with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:30 pm all in the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Maria's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses, CNA's Staff, and all of those who adored while being a resident of Finger Lakes for Living.

In lieu of flowers any contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Assoc of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or Finger Lakes Center for Living, Att: Russ D'Amico, Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home .