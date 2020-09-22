Helen A. Austin

April 2, 1919 - Sept. 18, 2020

AUBURN - Helen A. Austin, 101, of Auburn, passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. She was born at home on April 2, 1919 in Niles, NY. Helen was the daughter of Charles and Edna Gravitt. Helen was a homemaker and she was a member of Owasco Reformed Church. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, canning, and growing flowers. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and spending her winters each year with her husband Harold in years past.

She is survived by her son Norman E. Austin and his wife Mary K. Austin; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband Harold A. Austin, daughter Cynthia A. Austin, and sister Doris Rejman.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11am at Owasco Rural Cemetery.

The Austin family thanks the staff at AMH and The Commons for their care and support. Donations may be made in Helen's memory to Owasco Fire Department, Fleming Fire Department and Owasco Reformed Church. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.