Harold G. "Butch" Warner, Jr.

Sept. 2, 1946 - Sept. 19, 2020

AUBURN - Harold G. "Butch" Warner, Jr., 74, formerly of Moravia, passed away peacefully at his home in Fleming on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Mr. Warner was born in Cortland NY on Sept. 2, 1946, to the late Harold G. Warner, Sr. and June Todd Pelkey. He was retired from NYS DOT and for many years he enjoyed spending the winters in Florida with his wife.

Butch is survived by his loving family, his wife of 55 years, Lorinda Gunn Warner; his children: Matthew Warner, Rebecca (Ernest) Hyde and Carla (Bill Reed) Thurston; brother, Willard "Bump" Warner; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Townsend.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Harold may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes 1130 Corporate Dr. Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com