Joseph H. Soccio

AUBURN - Joseph H. Soccio, 97 of Auburn, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, September 19,2020 in the comfort of his home.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Jack and Julia (Thomas) Soccio. Joe was part of the first graduating Class at West Senior High School, class of 1941.

Upon graduating, he served our country proudly in World War II in the Army Air Force, where he was the crew chief of the B-24 Liberator Bomber. Joe attained the honorable rank of Sergeant. Joseph re-enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War to valiantly fight for our country.

He would retire after more than 30 years of service at the former Alco Products, where he was the head of the mechanical labatories division. Joe was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church . He was an avid hunter and gardener. Joe also loved coaching, especially the Auburn Lions Braves, Pony League team in which he captured two city championships during his nine seasons as coach. Joe was most happy, the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.

He is survived by his three loving children: Jack Soccio of Auburn, Joel Soccio of Weedsport, Julie (Jeff) Hawley of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren: Emma (Robbie) Dolph, their children Isaac, Anthony and Virginia, Joseph (Julia) Soccio , Julianna Hawley and fiance Matthew Gagnon, Joanna (Matthew) Satterley, a sister Christine Stapleton of FL, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his wife Elveda (Rossi) Soccio in 2001, a grandson Jack Soccio, Jr., and brother John Soccio.

A calling hour will be held this Wednesday from 10-11 am in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Joseph's Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 am Wednesday in St. Alphonsus Church with Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.