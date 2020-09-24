Elinor G. Wood Elinor G. Wood, 91, of King Ferry, passed away Monday, September, 21, 2020, at her home. Elinor grew up on the Wood family farm on Indian Field Road in Venice Center. She graduated from Sherwood Central School in 1947 and went on to work for GLF/Agway for the next 40 years as an integral member of their accounting team. Elinor was secretary/treasurer of the Sherwood Alumni Association for many years as well as serving in that capacity for her many bowling and golf leagues over the years as well as treasurer of the United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, NY. She also enjoyed participating and volunteering in many organizations such as Elder Marches and the NYS Senior Games. She was predeceased by her parents: J. Arthur and Lena Mosher Wood; three brothers and their spouses: Vernon (Elzora), Lyle (Frances) and Vance (Sarah) and a sister, Joyce (Guy) Juhl; as well as three nieces: Edna Stairs, Sandy Schuler, Nancy Trinder and one nephew, Donald Wood. She is survived by: one sister-in-law, Catherine Wood; 14 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the United Church of Genoa on Main Street in Genoa. Social distancing and masks will be required at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sherwood Alumni Association, PO Box 8, King Ferry, NY. 13081.