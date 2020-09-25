Joan O'Conner

June 4, 1947 - Sept. 20, 2020

SANDY CREEK - Joan O'Conner, 73, of Sandy Creek, passed away at her home Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Joan was born June 4, 1947 in Auburn, NY to Frank and Stella (Sroka) Stachniewicz. She was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Auburn, NY. She married Clifford O'Conner September 10, 1966. Joan was a billing clerk for Cayuga County Health Department. She was a member of St. Cecelia's Church in Adams. She enjoyed writing short stories, reading, games and Rosary Club.

Joan was predeceased by her son, Shawn. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Clifford; sons: Patrick (Kelly), Timothy (Marlene) O'Conner, a sister, Barbara (Robert) Mitchell; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn, NY.

Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek.