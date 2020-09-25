Keith MacBain

Sept. 23, 1938 - Sept. 13, 2020

SOUTHAMPTON, MA - Keith MacBain died at his home in Southampton, MA on September 13, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Keith was born in Englewood, NJ, and grew up on a small farm in Closter, NJ where his father ran a kennel. He later attended Deerfield Academy in MA, and graduated in 1956. He received a BA in English from Cornell University in 1960 and married Cynthia Loring in August of 1960. He received an MA from Columbia Teachers College.

After moving back to CT, Keith taught English at New Canaan High School from 1963 through 1996, and was Chairman of the English Department for ten years. Keith also coached football, basketball and was most remembered for his time as Head Baseball coach for the New Canaan Rams. He was inducted into the NCHS Hall of Fame in 2008.

The MacBains moved to Upstate New York in 2000, where they were active in the Master Gardeners' Program. Keith volunteered for the "Hotline" at the Auburn Cooperative Extension, was a member of the "Zoo Crew" at the Rosamund Gifford Zoo in Syracuse and the maintenance team at Baltimore Woods in Marcellus.

Keith leaves behind his wife, Cynthia; his son, Bruce MacBain of Auburn, NY; his daughter, Catherine MacBain of Florence, MA and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, people are invited to donate to Parkinson's Research @ https:/www.apdaparkinson.org/