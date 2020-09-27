Richard "Rich" E. Piascik

WEEDSPORT - Richard "Rich" E. Piascik, 64, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on September 24, 2020 at the Matthew House, after a brief battle with cancer. Rich was born in Syracuse on October 8, 1955 to the late Anthony and Rose Hetnar Piascik.

Richard was a member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, and was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed arrow head collecting, Pabst Blue Ribbon and classic rock.

Rich was predeceased by his high school sweetheart, and later wife, Virginia "Ginny" Ball Piascik.

Rich is survived by his daughters, Deena (Matthew) Cogar and Valerie (Bryan) Calkins, his grandchildren, Owen Seymour and Aiden Calkins, his siblings, Mary Anne (John) Wheeler, John (Melissa) Piascik, Joan (Thomas) Murphy, Thomas (Karen) Piascik and Mark (Julie) Piascik, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and brother and sister-in-laws.

Visitation will be held outdoors at his daughter's home on the hill, at 9842 Smith Rd., Weedsport on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. To allow for social distancing, the visitation will be a drive thru service. Funeral services will be private.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Matthew House for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to them at: Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.