Dorothy Lilian Parks

Dorothy Lilian Parks (née Burridge)

BRENTWOOD, CA - Dorothy Lilian Parks (née Burridge) With saddened hearts, we announce the death of Dorothy Lilian Parks (née Burridge) of Brentwood, CA. Dorothy passed quietly on September 17, 2020, at age 96, with her family by her side.

Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, James Joseph Parks, along with her siblings: Winifred Mosher, Kathleen (Babe) Bowes and Sidney Charles Burridge.

She will be missed dearly by her family, including her children: Joseph, Gerry, Anne, Mathew and Thomas; her ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was born in Auburn, NY to Sydney and Martha Burridge (née Jacobs) as the third of four children in 1924, where she spent her early years. She married James Parks at the age of 19, in 1944 and went on to enjoy a life lead by family and dedicated community service. Dorothy's passion of contributing to her community included years of volunteer service in NY, NJ, CA, AZ, NV and IL, where she helped to open the Newman Catholic Student Center. In addition to her charity work with local schools and churches, Dorothy had a love of gardening, antiques, knitting, and adoring pets she kept throughout her life.

Outdoor services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch, CA. Viewing on October 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Mass will be October 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing before from 11 a.m.

As condolences and in lieu of flowers, her family request that donations be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at ASPCA.org.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
, Antioch, California
Oct
7
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Oct
7
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
3 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We will cherish the fond memories and good times we spent together.


Sid and MaryEllen Burridge
Family
September 25, 2020
Love you Aunt Dorothy will remember all the good times we had when we visited you will certainly be missed. Your Goddaughter Carol Ann. My love to Joe Gerry Anne Matthew and Tom God Bless you all ❤
Carol Francher
Family
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 22, 2020