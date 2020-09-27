Liisa M. Backus

AUBURN - Liisa M. Backus, 60 of Auburn passed away peacefully, Monday September 21, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Yarmouth, MA to Olympian parents Elsa (Torikka) and Robert Backus. Liisa was recently employed by Lowe's up until her recent illness. She was an avid reader, especially learning about American History. She also loved animals and cherished her beloved feline companions .

She is survived by her loving mother Elsa Backus of Auburn, a brother Niles Backus of San Francisco, close family friend Sonya Smith, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins in Finland.

A private service was already held Friday in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.