Agnes Russell
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Agnes (Mayer Hofer-Batista) Russell

AUBURN - Agnes (Mayer Hofer-Batista) Russell, 58, of Auburn passed away Thursday morning, December 23, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil the daughter of Elza (Mayer Hofer) and the late Miguel Batista.

Aggie as she was affectionately known by her family and friends worked in daycare much of her adult life. She loved children and and truly cared to see each one of them do well. Aggie lived for taking care of her own children and especially loved being a grandmother. Besides family being her number one priority, she enjoyed reading Steven King novels, watching any forensic show and listening to Pink Floyd, Prince or David Bowie.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Randy Russell of Auburn; her mother Elza Cheekini of Auburn; two daughters: Kaitlyn Russell, Ashley (Steven) Chamberlain; two grandchildren: Mae and Logan Chamberlain; mother-in-law Nancy Goodrich; two brothers-in-law: Ricky (Carolyn) Russell, Rusty Russell; several aunts, uncles, cousins both here and in Brazil; as well as her beloved feline friend Moo Moo.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother Hudson and step-father Auggie Cheekini.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, Decemember 29, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Aggie was loved by many friends and family, she will be forever loved and until we meet again.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
She is my cousin, my mother's sister's daughter. I'm very proud of them, Elza took care of and raised her two children, Agnes and Hudson, with great love. Today my daughter doesn't have her two children anymore, but she has the love of the whole family and the certainty that she did her best for everyone. Thank you Aunt Elza for being a wonderful mother and having wonderful children. Love you.
Wanja Mayerhofer
Family
December 28, 2021
Randy we are so very sorry for your loss. You are in Erik and my prayers..
Ann M Dawkins
Friend
December 28, 2021
Randy & Family, So sorry to hear of your loss. We will keep you in our prayers during this time of sorrow.
Fran and Jan Morabito
December 28, 2021
My prayers for Aggie and her family. May she rest in peace.
Nancy Smith
Other
December 28, 2021
Agnes was a sweet and kind person with a soft spoken voice. she is now free and out of pain. She will be sadly missed
Gloria Cuddy
Friend
December 28, 2021
Please accept my sympathies and prayers for your loss. May she find eternal rest with the Lord.
Valerie Smith
Other
December 28, 2021
