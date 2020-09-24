Alan M. Kovalaskas March 24, 1965 - Aug. 17, 2020 ZEPHYHILLS, FL - Alan M. Kovalaskas, 55, of Zephyhills, FL, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at The Rucki Hospice Care Center, Zephyrhills, FL. Alan was born in Auburn, NY on March 24, 1965 to the late Albert and Regina Kovalaskas. He attended local schools and worked at the Auburn Correctional Facility for 25 dedicated years until his retirement in 2015. Alan then moved to Zephyrhills, FL to enjoy his retirement in the Florida sunshine. Alan is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Kurt L. and Melissa Kovalaskas of Neptune Beach, FL, his sister, Wendy Kovalaskas of Vestal, NY, his niece, Sarah Kovalaskas (Matt Westbrook) of Atlanta, GA, and his Uncle Donald and Aunt Marion Egliskis of Dallas, PA. The family would like to extend special thanks to Alan's longtime friend and co-worker, Mike Withers, Zephyrhills, FL and his Bevier Road neighbors, Andrea and Bucky Stephens. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery.