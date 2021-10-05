Menu
Alfred F. Pisano
Alfred F. Pisano

FULTON - Alfred F. Pisano, 94, of Fulton died Friday October 1, 2021 at Matthew House, in Auburn, NY. Mr. Pisano was born in Auburn and was the son of the late Sabito and Lena (Tardio) Pisano.

He has been a resident of Fulton for most of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

Mr. Pisano graduated from Ithaca College earning his Bachelor's Degree. In 1952 he received his Master's Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. Mr. Pisano worked for the Central Square School District, for three years, prior to working for the Fulton School District. As a teacher in the Fulton District he taught physical education, driver's education and he worked as a guidance counselor, and a coach until his retirement in 1985.

Mr. Pisano is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara Pisano of Fulton, and their children: Terri Pisano of Fulton, Thomas Pisano of Fulton, Kathy (Larry) Morrell of Auburn and Susan (Robert) Anderson of FL; in addition, he has three grandsons: Jason Morrell, Ryan Morrell, Sean Anderson; and six great grandchildren: Emma, Nick, Jacob, Avalina, Cassandra, Joseph; and two great-great-grandchildren: Addie and Brooks.

Funeral service will be at held at 9:30 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro. Entombment will follow St. Joseph Cemetery, Auburn, NY. Calling hours will be conducted from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd. St. S., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. The unvaccinated are requested to wear facial masks in adherence with CDC guidelines.



Published by The Citizen on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sugar Funeral Home Inc.
224 W 2nd St S, Fulton, NY
Oct
7
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
Fulton, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
October 5, 2021
Kathy, Larry and all the family, we are deeply saddened to hear about your dads passing. He was such a quiet gentle man. May he Rest In Peace now & you all hold the memories you have of him close to your hearts. God bless.
Kevin & Bubba DeChick
Friend
October 5, 2021
