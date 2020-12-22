Menu
Allan Shaw
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Allan Shaw

Jan. 1, 1956 - Dec. 18, 2020

MORAVIA - Allan Shaw, 64, of Moravia, Passed away Dec. 18, 2020. He was born January 1, 1956 in Auburn, to Arlene Shaw and the late Rodney E. Shaw.

He was a janitor most of his life for various places, was an avid sports fan and loved his country music.

Allan enjoyed the quality time he spent with his family and was always there when one of them needed him.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine I. Shaw; his mother, Arlene Blake; sister, Cindy Shaw; brother, Rodney Shaw and wife, Susan, and niece, Stephanie. Also, nephew and niece: Andy and Christy; and three step-brothers. Besides his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard.

A burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to hear of your loss, Cathie. Condolences to the family.
Kathie Collier
December 22, 2020
