Allen E. Lytle
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY

Allen E. Lytle

Feb. 9, 1939 - Dec. 3, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Allen E. Lytle, 81 the husband of Cynthia Lytle of Jericho Road, Weedsport died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospital, Syracuse. Born February 9, 1939 in Altoona, PA, Allen was the son of the late Francis and Grace Rollason Lytle.

He retired from CCI Company as Chief Estimating Engineer. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting. When inside the home, Allen kept busy cooking, baking, playing cards, woodworking and gathering the family for Sunday dinners. He was a United States Army Veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus and a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Together with his wife Cynthia, Al relished spending winters in Lake Como, FL.

In addition to Cynthia, his wife of 53 years, Al is survived by one daughter Brooke Smith and her husband Geof of NH; one son Timothy and his wife Kristine of Weedsport; sister Dolores Foster of PA; brother Ray and his wife Mary of OH; grandchildren: Todd Livingston, Kellie Thurston, Andreah Lytle and Mikalah Lytle; great grandson David Thurston; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by one brother Ronald.

Funeral services and burial will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Allen to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy & Family - so sorry to learn of Al's passing. My best to you and your family. Yours truly, Taylor Haines & Family
Taylor M Haines
Acquaintance
May 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Doug Fusillo
Coworker
December 21, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 13, 2020
Al was the Best!! He was the nicest guy you ever met. Kind, caring and funny. Just one of a kind that will truly be missed. Especially by Jeff his Harmony golf partner. May precious memories comfort Cynthia and family. Jeff and I send our love and prayers.
Darlene LaMountain
Family
December 9, 2020
