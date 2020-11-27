Alma C. (McGlynn) Tarby

AUBURN - Alma C. Tarby, 99 of Auburn passed away peacefully Sunday, November, 22, 2020 at the Auburn Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Guevin McGlynn and had resided in the Auburn area for most of her life.

Alma was a former communicant of St. Mary's Church and longtime and active member of the Lions and Elk Clubs in Auburn. Alma was a very skilled and talented artist, having done many of the colored portraits in oil, for the former family owned Tarby's Studio. She was most happy, the times spent with her family and especially loved when her grandchildren would come and visit . She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving son, Douglas (Alice) Tarby of Auburn; seven grandchildren: Brandy (Arthur IV) Burt, Jessica (Paul) Wilmot, Jeff (Shira) Tarby, Ryan Tarby, Andrew (Dawn) Tarby, Dustin Orofino, Brandon (Angie) Orofino; eight great-grandchildren: Ryder, Gracie, Anthony, Ethan, Arthur V, Micah, Michael, Sabrina; son-in- law, Michael Orofino; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Alma was predeceased by her husband Andrew Tarby, Sr. in 1982, a daughter Patricia Orofino, son Andrew "George" Tarby, Jr., eight siblings: Sister Rita McGlynn, Helen Darrow, Edward McGlynn, Jeanne Connell, Mary Johnson, Eleanor Osborne, James and Roger McGlynn.

Private services and burial will be held this Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.