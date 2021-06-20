Alma Louise Zobkiw

1927-2021

AURORA - Alma Louise Zobkiw, 94, of Aurora, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Alma and her husband, William Peter Zobkiw (deceased 1992), had twelve children and 26 grandchildren, as well as great grandchildren. Alma was born in Auburn in 1927 and spent her entire life in the area.

Alma wasn't complicated or difficult. She loved the simple things in life--hugs and kisses from her children and grandchildren, cups of coffee, Big Macs, and sweets. She also loved flowers and gardening, as was evidenced by the pretty plants and flowers in mismatched planters that lined the walls and corners of her kitchen and living room.

Everyone who visited mom (or "Grandma Alma") shared the same familiar experience ..... their hearts knew that no matter what life's burdens they were shouldering, her quiet, gentle demeanor and unconditional, unquestioning love awaited them. Alma's greatest purpose in life was to support and love her children and grandchildren wholeheartedly.

Perhaps it is a bit ironic that Alma never wanted to be at the center of attention, even in death. She was without a doubt the absolute center of our big family. All revolved around her, basking in the warmth of her nurturing love and support. We will miss her dearly.

Alma is survived by her children: William, Patricia Wilson (George), Rebecca Garbinsky (Ted), Marsha Chitambar (Dave), Polly Guy (Charlie), Debra Grassi, Paul (Anna), Barbara Hewitt (David), Lisa Schmidt (Craig), and Kim Hutchings (Chris). She was predeceased by her husband, William (1992), and sons, Thomas (2011) and John (2007).

Services will be private. Her family asks that you plant flowers or a tree in her memory.

